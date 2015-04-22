ROME, April 22 An Italian court has discussed a request by Fininvest, the holding of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, to block a forced sale of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum and its decision will be made public in the coming days, a court source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Fininvest, which owns 30.15 percent of Mediolanum, was ordered by the Bank of Italy last October to sell a 20 percent stake because Berlusconi was no longer allowed to own more than 10 percent of a financial company.

Fininvest has appealed against the central bank's decision and an administrative court in Rome was initially expected to unveil its ruling on this appeal on Wednesday.

