MILAN Oct 8 Italian asset management group Mediolanum said on Tuesday its Banca Mediolanum unit had posted net inflows of 49 million euros ($66.50 million) in September.

Mediolanum, one of Italy's top asset managers, said in a statement that total inflows in the first nine months were 1.77 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7368 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)