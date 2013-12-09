Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
MILAN Dec 9 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Monday net inflows at its Banca Mediolanum unit came in at 563 million euros ($770 million) in November, its best month of the year.
In a statement Mediolanum said net inflows from the start of the year totaled 2.772 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7308 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, cut total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink by 1 percent in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.