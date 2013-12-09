MILAN Dec 9 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Monday net inflows at its Banca Mediolanum unit came in at 563 million euros ($770 million) in November, its best month of the year.

In a statement Mediolanum said net inflows from the start of the year totaled 2.772 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7308 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)