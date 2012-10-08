BRIEF-Tikehau Capital acquires juventus Stadium's "Area12" shopping centre in Turin
* TIKEHAU CAPITAL ACQUIRES JUVENTUS STADIUM’S "AREA12" SHOPPING CENTRE IN TURIN
MILAN Oct 8 Italian fund manager Mediolanum said on Monday its Banca Mediolanum unit posted outflows in September to the tune of 89 million euros ($116.23 million).
In a statement it said inflows in the first nine months of the year were 1.659 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7657 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
LAGOS, June 5 Nigeria stocks extended their rally for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking stocks.