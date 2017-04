MILAN Feb 10 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Monday net inflows at its Banca Mediolanum reached 147 million euros ($200 million) in January.

Net inflows for the month were sharply lower than the 232 million euros registered in the first month of 2013.

($1 = 0.7343 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)