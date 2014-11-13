MILAN Nov 13 Italian asset manager Mediolanum expects to draw around 4 billion euros ($5 billion) of total net inflows this year and confirms the dividend payout to shareholders will exceed 50 percent of profits, Vice Chairman Massimo Doris told Reuters on Thursday.

By the end of October total net inflows reached 3.347 billion.

Doris said hitting 4 billion euros would be "challenging but achievable." (1 US dollar = 0.8021 euro) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Danilo Masoni)