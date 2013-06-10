MILAN, June 10 Mediolanum, one of the leading asset managers in Italy, said on Monday its subsidiary Banca Mediolanum had net inflows of 83 million euros in May.

In the first five months of this year Banca Mediolanum posted inflows of 1.016 billion euros, down from 1.506 billions in the same period of last year. (Reporting By Francesca Landini)