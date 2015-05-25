MILAN May 25 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Monday it had approved a merger into its fully-owned unit Banca Mediolanum in a move designed to streamline the group and boost profitability.

When the operation is complete, Banca Mediolanum will be listed on the Milan stock exchange, the group said in a statement.

Mediolanum's shareholders will receive one share in Banca Mediolanum for each of their one shares, it said.

Investors in Mediolanum have the right to opt out of the merger at a price of 6.611 euros per share.

Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi that controls broadcaster Mediaset, owns 30.15 percent of Mediolanum.

Fininvest was ordered by the Bank of Italy last October to sell a 20 percent stake in Mediolanum on the grounds that Berlusconi was no longer allowed to own more than 10 percent of a financial company.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)