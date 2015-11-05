MILAN Nov 5 Italian asset manager Mediolanum expects its full-year net income to be "much higher" than a 321-million euro profit recorded in 2014, Deputy Chairman Massimo Doris told Reuters on Thursday.

In a telephone interview, Doris said the company would raise its dividend as it continues to pay 50-60 percent of its net income to shareholders.

Doris also confirmed an estimate of 2015 net inflows above the 4.08 billion euros ($4.44 billion) recorded last year.

($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)