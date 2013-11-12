MILAN Nov 12 Mediolanum, one of Italy's largest asset managers, could match 2012's record net profit this year providing there are no adverse events, the group's deputy chairman said on Tuesday.

"If there are no shocks last year's result should be in our reach," Massimo Doris told Reuters in a phone interview, adding however performance fees was one factor which created a degree of volatility.

In 2012 Mediolanum's net profit rose more than five-fold to a record 351 million euros ($470.60 million), boosted by carry-trade profit using liquidity from the European Central Bank.

In the first nine months of this year the asset manager posted a profit of 301.2 million euros.

"The payout ratio should be around 50 percent," Doris said. Last year the dividend payout was around 38 percent.

The company said on Tuesday it would pay a 2013 interim dividend of 0.1 euros per share.

