MILAN, July 31 Italian asset manager Mediolanum
said on Tuesday its net profit in the first half rose
125 percent as it puts to use cheap money from the European
Central Bank.
In a statement Mediolanum, one of Italy's biggest asset
managers, said its net profit in the first six months stood at
217.5 million euros.
The company took around 3 billion euros at the three-year
refinancing operations (LTROs) the ECB launched in December and
in February and used some of that to buy Italian government
bonds.
Mediolanum, in which former Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi is a major shareholder, has underperformed since the
start of the second quarter, in part due to concerns over its
exposure to Italian sovereign risk.
Mediolanum also said it had approved the issue of
non-convertible bonds for up to 300 million euros which can be
launched before the end of 2013.
