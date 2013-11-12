MILAN Nov 12 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Tuesday its net profit rose by 3 percent in the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period of 2012.

In a statement Mediolanum said its 9-month net profit rose to 301.2 million euros ($404 million) thanks to an increase in management fees.

The asset manager, which had assets under administration worth 55.3 billion euros at the end of September, has proposed to pay an interim dividend of 0.10 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)