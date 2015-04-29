MILAN, April 29 Italian asset manager Mediolanum
has improved its 2015 guidance and now expects profits
and net inflows to grow compared to 2014, its vice chairman
Massimo Doris said on Wednesday.
"Even though we will have a strong increase in costs this
year... we are thinking of higher results compared to 2014," he
told Reuters in a phone interview.
The company's earlier guidance predicted net profit and
inflows in line with 2014.
Mediolanum posted on Wednesday a 70 percent rise in its
first-quarter net profit to 137 million euros, helped by higher
management and performance fees.
