Feb 12 MEDION AG :

* 9-month 2014/2015 revenue of 1.011,0 million euros vs 962.0 million euros last year

* 9-month EBIT 29.0 million euros ($33 million) vs 22.3 million euros year ago

* 9-month consolidated profit of 23.5 million euros vs 16.4 million euros year ago

* Sees full 2014/2015 operating result to be on level of previous year or to be slightly above (1-5 pct) Source text - bit.ly/1yoZYzr

($1 = 0.8799 euros)