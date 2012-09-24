AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 Private equity firm Advent
has agreed to buy Dutch medical supplier and pharmacy owner
Mediq for 775 million euros in cash, more than 50 percent above
last week's closing price, the two companies said on Monday.
Mediq's management and supervisory board support the deal,
and shareholders owning 20.2 percent of Mediq have already
accepted the offer, the companies said in statement.
Advent can help Mediq grow by providing financing for
takeovers, the two groups said.
