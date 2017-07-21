Med Crude-Urals diffs stay firm despite higher Baltic supplies on Aug 1-12

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials to dated Brent stayed firm on Friday despite Russia's provisional plan to raise exports from Baltic Sea ports by 0.3 million tonnes from July to 2.4 million tonnes between August 1 and 12, traders said.

Most traders still think that Urals seaborne exports in August will stay roughly flat compared to July, as Russian oil plants build up runs and domestic crude prices for delivery in August will likely show strong premiums to export netbacks.

For the Urals crude preliminary loading plan for Aug. 1-12 click on

There were no bids and offers for Urals, Azeri BTC, CPC Blend and Siberian Light in the Platts window on Friday, traders said.

Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday that oil loadings from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk had resumed after a storm which had been raging since late Tuesday.

Tenders

Russia's Surgutneftegaz called a tender on Friday to sell 440,000 tonnes of Urals loading from Ust-Luga, Primorsk and Novorossiisk in August.

Surgutneftegaz offered three Urals cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each for loading from Primorsk on August 11-12 and from Ust-Luga on August 5-6 and 10-11. The buyers were also invited to bid for 140,000 tonnes of Urals from Novorossiisk on August 9-10.

The tender closes on July 24 at 14:00 Moscow time. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Adrian Croft) ))