MOSCOW Oct 9 Russian Urals crude differentials
were broadly unchanged on Friday with no deals reached, while
November data showed there would be a sharp drop in idle
refining capacity in Russia.
The country will cut idle primary oil refining capacity
sharply in November to 0.631 million tonnes, according to Energy
Ministry data.
In the Platts window, Trafigura offered to buy a 100,000
cargo in the Baltic for Oct. 20-24 loading at minus $1.70 per
barrel to dated Brent, but found no sellers, traders said. This
was up from minus $2 on Thursday.
Total offered to acquire a parcel at minus $1.80
for Oct. 29-Nov. 2.
In the south, Litasco changed its bids for 80,000 and
140,000 cargoes slightly to minus 95 cents and minus $1.15 to
dated Brent from minus 95 cents and minus $1.20 respectively,
without success.
The were no deals either Azeri or CPC Blend in the Platts
window.
Azeri November oil loadings are expected to fall to 19.95
million barrels from 22.23 million barrels in October, a loading
schedule showed on Friday.
Iran set its official selling prices (OSP) for
November-loading Iran Light crude to Asia at a $1.45 a barrel
discount to Oman/Dubai, down $1.70 from the month before.
The lack of a clear leader or "anchor" in the global oil
market is fuelling uncertainty and leading to sharp swings in
crude prices, but this uncertainty is unlikely to continue for
long, a senior Saudi oil adviser said.
European refinery crude intake rose in September by 7.6
percent from a year earlier, data from industry monitor
Euroilstock showed on Friday, due to strong demand for gasoline
as well as relatively light seasonal maintenance.
