HONG KONG, April 11 Switzerland-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is considering a Singapore listing for its global ports business, which could take the form of a corporate IPO or a business trust, IFR reported on Wednesday.

Deal size is estimated at about $1 billion, but the transaction is at an early stage, the report added. MSC is primarily a shipping company, but also owns and manages several ports.

BNP Paribas, CLSA and Deutsche Bank have been mandated to manage the deal. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Writing by Denny Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)