HONG KONG, April 11 Switzerland-headquartered
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is considering a Singapore
listing for its global ports business, which could take the form
of a corporate IPO or a business trust, IFR reported on
Wednesday.
Deal size is estimated at about $1 billion, but the
transaction is at an early stage, the report added. MSC is
primarily a shipping company, but also owns and manages several
ports.
BNP Paribas, CLSA and Deutsche Bank
have been mandated to manage the deal.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Writing by Denny Thomas; editing
by Jason Neely)