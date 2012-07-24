July 24 Medivation Inc's experimental
prostate cancer drug enzalutamide was granted priority review
status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, potentially
reducing the review time by half.
The drug, formerly called MDV3100, was developed in
partnership with Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc for the
treatment of men with castration-resistant prostate cancer
previously treated with docetaxel-based chemotherapy.
The acceptance of the drug for review triggered a $10
million milestone payment to Medivation from Astellas, the
companies said in a joint statement.
Prostate cancer kills about 250,000 men a year globally and
the market for drugs to treat the disease is expected to grow to
more than $10 billion in 2020, according to market research firm
Decision Resources.
New and potential treatments for the deadly cancer are
watched closely by industry analysts and investors alike. Drugs
on the market include Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga and
Dendreon Corp's vaccine Provenge. Bayer AG
is also developing an experimental drug called alpharadin.
Medivation shares closed at $93.27 Monday on the Nasdaq.