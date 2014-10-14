STOCKHOLM Oct 14 Medivir Ab

* Stable sales for Olysio during the third quarter 2014

* Medivir announces that global q3 net sales of Olysio (imeprevir) amounted to 796 musd, of which 671 musd were sales in USA.

* Medivir's royalties based on sales for the third quarter are calculated from the highest royalty tier and currency conversion from USD to Euro is based on the YTD exchange rate. The royalty amounted to 516,4 MSEK (56,2 MEUR). Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)