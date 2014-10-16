Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
STOCKHOLM Oct 16 Medivir AB says announces intention of launching a voluntary share redemption program.
* The Board has decided to recommend a two-step approach: Short-Term, a one-off distribution of 625 msek (20 sek/share) through a voluntary redemption of shares for all shareholders.
* Says board expects to convene an extraordinary general meeting in next few days, proposing full resolutions to be passed for purpose of redemption.
* Says extraordinary general meeting is expected to be held on 20 november 2014. Redemption procedure will run into q1 2015.
* Seek mandate for a share buy-back programme at the Annual General Meeting in May 2015. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Johan Sennero)
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.