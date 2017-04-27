BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Cannabis company MedMen said on Thursday Chris Leavy, former BlackRock Inc executive, joined the Los Angeles-based firm as co-chairman and a partner.
Leavy was the managing director and chief investment officer of the U.S. fundamental equity division of BlackRock.
Prior to his stint at the asset manager, Leavy held senior roles at Morgan Stanley and OppenheimerFunds. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.