Sept 30 UnitedHealth Group Inc said on
Tuesday it agreed to buy MedSynergies, which manages physician
practices, adding about 9,300 doctors to the hospital and health
system services that its Optum technology-based business
currently serves.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
UnitedHealth, the nation's largest health insurer, has been
expanding beyond its core business of managing care for large
employers and the government's Medicare and Medicaid programs
through its fast-growing Optum business.
Optum clients include about 4,000 hospitals such as the
Kaiser Permanante and Dignity Health systems. With the
acquisition it will expand its reach to manage doctors and other
healthcare professionals who are part of the 4,000 systems as
well as add new systems like the Catholic Health Initiatives and
Texas Health Resources.
Optum executive Bill Miller described the acquisition as
substantial and said the move will offer a better view into
patient care from when they first see a doctor to when they are
discharged from a hospital.
Doctors, hospitals and payers such as insurance companies,
employers and the government are trying to find ways to improve
care while managing costs as the nation undergoes massive
healthcare reform.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)