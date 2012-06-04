BRIEF-myFC plans to raise SEK 32.3 million through a directed share issue
* HANDELSBANKEN FONDER NEW MAJOR OWNER IN MYFC; BOARD AND STAFF TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP SIGNIFICANTLY
June 4 Lab-testing company Laboratory Corp of America Holdings will buy smaller rival Medtox Scientific Inc for $27 a share, or about $245 million, in cash.
The deal, which represents a premium of 37 percent over Medtox's Friday close of $19.70, has been approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2012.
"This acquisition provides a strong foundation for growth in (the specialized toxicology testing) business, as we build and expand LabCorp's toxicology center of excellence," Laboratory Corp's CEO David King said in a statement.
LabCorp shares were trading at $82.80 in early morning trade Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* HANDELSBANKEN FONDER NEW MAJOR OWNER IN MYFC; BOARD AND STAFF TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP SIGNIFICANTLY
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, June 9 Hapag-Lloyd's merger with Arab Shipping Company, which is owned by six Gulf states, is proceeding as planned, despite the row between Qatar and its neighbours, a source at the German shipping group told Reuters on Friday.