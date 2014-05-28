PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 28 Medtronic Inc : * U.S. says Medtronic Inc to pay $9.9 million to resolve claims under
false claims act that company paid kickbacks to physicians * U.S. Department of Justice said accord resolves claims that Medtronic used
payments to induce doctors to implant pacemakers, defibrillators
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.