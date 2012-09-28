Sept 27 Medtronic Inc, the world's largest stand-alone maker of medical devices, said that it will buy orthopedic device maker China Kanghui Holdings for $755 million to enter the Chinese medical device market.

Medtronic will pay $816 million in cash or $30.75 per American Depository Share, it said in a statement.

The deal represents a 22.5 percent premium to Kanghui's closing price on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

"Kanghui represents a significant investment in China, accelerating Medtronic's overall globalisation strategy," Medtronic Chief Executive Omar Ishrak said in a statement.

Medtronic expects the deal to be earnings neutral for fiscal years 2013 and 2014.

Shares of Medtronic closed at $43.48, while shares of Kanghui closed at $25.11, on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.