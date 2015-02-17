Feb 17 Medtronic Plc plans no cuts in
research and development or its sales staff as the medical
device maker begins the process of integrating its $49.9 billion
acquisition of Covidien Plc, Chief Executive Omar Ishrak said on
Tuesday.
"Our commercial sales force and R&D are not going to be
affected," Ishrak said in an interview.
The company expects to generate $850 million in annual cost
reductions over the next three years from the deal.
Savings will be found in consolidating its corporate
headquarters as well as regional administrative offices and
training centers where there is overlap around the globe, Ishrak
said. Human resources and purchasing are additional areas where
duplication can be eliminated.
Medtronic, whose devices include implanted heart
defibrillators, insulin pumps and spinal implants, acquired
surgical systems maker Covidien to expand the range of products
it can offer to hospitals, reduce its global tax burden and
improve access to its cash generated outside the United States.
The company on Tuesday reported better-than-expected
third-quarter earnings, sending its shares up more than 3.5
percent.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly; Editing by Bernard Orr)