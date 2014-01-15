(Corrects time period in paragraph 4 to end of fiscal year from
Jan 15 Medtronic Inc said a U.S. jury
ruled that its heart valve implant infringed a patent held by
Edward Lifesciences Corp and awarded Edwards $392.5
million in damages.
Medtronic said it would appeal the ruling made by a jury in
the Federal District Court of Delaware.
The medical device maker said it would oppose any request
for an injunction by Edwards.
Medtronic said it expected U.S. approval for the CoreValve
heart implant system by the end of its fiscal year ending April
2014.
Edwards shares rose as much as 4 percent to $73.42 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Medtronic shares were
up slightly at $59.64.
