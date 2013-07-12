By Sakthi Prasad
July 12 A German court ruled against Medtronic
Inc in the latest round of its patent fight with Edwards
Lifesciences on Friday, judging the U.S. medical device
maker's transcatheter heart valve technology infringes a patent
owned by Edwards.
Shares of Edwards were up 3.7 percent at $68.25 in early
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while shares
of Medtronic were down 1.4 percent at $53.01.
The German court decision immediately bars sales of
Medtronic's CoreValve and CoreValve Evolut systems in that
country, requires their recall from the market and payment of
damages.
"Germany is the second largest market for transcatheter
valves outside of the U.S.," said Jefferies & Co analyst Raj
Denhoy. The Medtronic devices are not yet being sold in the
United States, where Edwards is pursuing patient litigation to
keep its competitor from entering the market.
Medtronic said in a statement that it "respectfully
disagrees" with the Mannheim court's decision and intends to
appeal.
The validity of the patent, known as the Spenser patent, is
also being contested at the European patent office.
The artificial valves, threaded into the heart with a
catheter through an artery, are designed to spare patients from
chest cracking, open heart surgery.
In November, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit said it was upholding a decision by a federal court in
Delaware that Medtronic's device infringed a patent owned by
Edwards. The court awarded $74 million in lost profits and
royalties.
Medtronic said its revenue from the affected products in
Germany was less than 0.5 percent of its total revenue in fiscal
year 2013, while reiterating its revenue and earnings outlook
for fiscal year 2014.
The company said it continues to expect full-year revenue
growth in the range of 3 to 4 percent on a constant currency
basis and earnings in the range of $3.80 to $3.85 per share.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting full-year earnings
of $3.84 per share, on revenue of $16.96 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The European market for transcatheter heart valves currently
totals about $600 million a year, and Germany is about 40
percent of that, Denhoy said.
Heart disease is the world's No. 1 killer. An estimated
500,000 Americans suffer from severely diseased heart valves,
according to the American Heart Association.