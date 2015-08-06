(Adds Medtronic statement, shares)
Aug 6 Medtronic Plc has recalled 6,912
units of loading system of a recently approved heart device
after reports of the presence of particulates.
The medical device maker said it received 8 reports related
to the issue out of 7,347 potentially affected units through
July 6, but no reports of "adverse patient effects". (bit.ly/1eVphqe)
All affected systems have been withdrawn from the market,
Medtronic spokeswoman Wendy Dougherty told Reuters on Thursday,
adding that no affected loading systems had been released
commercially in the United States.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration classified the recall
as "Class 1", implying there is a reasonable probability that
the use of or exposure to the product could cause serious
side-effects or death. (1.usa.gov/1McR6cs)
The product, EnVeo R Loading System, is part of Medtronic's
CoreValve Evolut R system, which was cleared for marketing in
the United States in June.
The Evolut device is approved for transaortic valve
replacement (TAVR) in patients with severe aortic stenosis - a
condition where the aortic valve narrows - and for whom surgery
is too risky.
The presence of particulates could potentially lead to the
introduction of a blockage in the bloodstream, Medtronic said in
a letter to customers.
The issue has been resolved with improvements in the
manufacturing process, Dougherty said.
Shares of the medical device maker, which bought
Ireland-based Covidien in January for about $50 billion, closed
down about 2 percent at $77.41 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
