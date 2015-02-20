BRIEF-CareTrust REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.29
* CareTrust REIT announces first quarter 2017 operating results
Feb 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Medtronic Inc's device to permanently treat varicose veins of the legs.
The VenaSeal closure system works by sealing the affected superficial veins using an adhesive agent. (1.usa.gov/1Asb0bb)
The device is manufactured by Covidien LLC, whose acquisition Medtronic completed last month. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* CareTrust REIT announces first quarter 2017 operating results
* North American Energy Partners Inc announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017