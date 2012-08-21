Aug 21 The U.S. health regulator warned
Medtronic Inc that certain devices manufactured by the
company violated manufacturing and quality regulations that
could lead to patient injuries.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a warning
letter dated July 17 that violations included Medtronic's
failure to establish adequate procedures for corrective and
preventive action and for receiving and evaluating complaints.
The FDA said the medical device maker had responded and
described the actions taken to mitigate risks, but the regulator
concluded that the response was not adequate.
The regulator asked Medtronic to take prompt action to
correct the violations, failing which it could trigger
regulatory action without further notice.
Additionally, the FDA also said it will not approve any
device that belongs to the device class related to the
violations until corrective actions are taken.
Medtronic said on a conference call with analysts that the
FDA warnings would not have any financial impact on the company.
Shares of Medtronic, which also posted quarterly results on
Tuesday, were down slightly at $41.30 in morning trade on the
New York Stock Exchange.