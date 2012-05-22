* Q4 EPS 94 cents vs 72 cents a year earlier
* Sees FY EPS $3.62-$3.70; Wall Street view $3.66
* Shares down 1.6 pct, giving up early gains
By Debra Sherman
May 22 Medtronic Inc reported higher
quarterly earnings on Tuesday, but shares fell on disappointment
over continued weakness in its key market for spine products.
The world's largest maker of medical devices forecast higher
earnings and revenue for the new fiscal year, in line with
analysts' estimates.
"I think people were hoping for better guidance, not just at
the (average)forecast," said Michael Matson, an analyst with
Mizuho Securities USA. He also said the quarterly results were
boosted by a lower tax rate, adding that this is not an ideal
way to beat expectations.
Its shares were down 1.6 percent to $37.09 in afternoon
trading.
Chief Financial Officer Gary Ellis told a conference call
that analysts' earnings estimates for the fiscal first quarter,
begun April 28, were too high.
"For whatever reason, the consensus has (earnings up) 10
percent in the first quarter and 2 percent in the fourth
quarter," Ellis said in a telephone interview. "A few cents need
to be shifted around."
Chief Executive Omar Ishrak said he saw more stable market
conditions ahead for Medtronic's key products, including
implantable heart defibrillators and pacemakers, heart stents
and products used in spinal surgery.
While certain products in the spine division will continue
to be a drag, management still has hope the division's
performance will improve.
"We are asking, 'What are the issues in this market?' rather
than just giving up on it," said Ishrak, who was also
interviewed by Reuters by phone.
"Overall, the spine market is still a good market," Ellis
added. "We're changing our strategy to get back market
leadership."
Medtronic's spine business generated 21 percent of the
company's total revenue in fiscal 2012.
The company also said it plans to wring out $1 billion of
costs over the next five years. Cutting costs out of
manufacturing is a key initiative, Ishrak said.
Research and development costs should remain relatively
steady around 9 percent of sales, and management said it did not
expect a reduction in net headcount at the company.
The company, he said, would be shifting resources. In the
latest quarter, it took at $118 million pretax charge for a
restructuring that would eliminate 1,000 positions, but it would
add at least as many jobs in emerging markets.
Medtronic expects earnings of $3.62 to $3.70 per share in
the current fiscal year, on revenue growth of 2 percent to 4
percent from $16.18 billion last year.
On average, analysts' average forecast for fiscal 2013 is
$3.66 per share on revenue of $16.53 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the fourth quarter, ended April 27, net earnings were
$991 million, or 94 cents per share, compared with $776 million,
or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were 99 cents per share,
a penny above the analysts' average estimate compiled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $4.3 billion from $4.1 billion on stronger
sales of insulin pumps, heart valves and heart stents.
Its spine division continued to struggle with weak demand,
particularly for its Infuse product, a bone graft paste that is
used in spinal surgery.
The product's safety was questioned last year by a medical
journal that said the company failed to disclose payments to
doctors who authored studies on the product. Earlier this month,
Medtronic said the U.S. government had closed its investigation
into Infuse.
Implantable heart defibrillator sales slipped, but not as
much as expected, and the company said it expects these sales to
be flat to slightly lower in the current fiscal year.
Derrick Sung, an analyst at Bernstein Research, said he now
estimates the U.S. market declined 6 percent in calendar year
2012, with Medtronic and competitor St Jude Medical Inc
growing faster than the overall market. Sales of implantable
defibrillators grew 1 percent outside the United States, which
was a modest improvement from Medtronic's 1 percent decline seen
last quarter.