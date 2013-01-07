Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth management unit
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
Jan 7 Medical device maker Medtronic Inc said on Monday that fiscal 2013 earnings will be at the upper end of its previously forecast range, boosted by a research tax credit, for an annual growth rate of 6 percent to 7 percent.
Medtronic expects 2013 earnings, excluding charges, of $3.66 to $3.70 a share, compared with its previous forecast of $3.62 to $3.70 a share.
Analysts, on average, expected $3.65 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Medtronic, which provided the update in conjunction with a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, estimated the tax credit will boost full-year earnings by $30 million to $35 million, or 4 cents a share. It expects about 3 cents in the third quarter and 1 cent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2013.
Shares of Medtronic were up 53 cents, or 1.24 percent, to $43.19 at midday on the New York Stock Exchange.
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
COPENHAGEN, June 2 Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest maker of diabetes drugs, will focus on growing volumes rather than price in its key European market where it has lost ground to competitors in recent years, a senior executive said on Friday.