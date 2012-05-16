May 16 Medtronic Inc said the Department
of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office have closed their
investigation related to omission of safety issues of its
controversial orthopedic product Infuse and its off-lable use.
Infuse came under scrutiny after the influential Spine
Journal noted that surgeons, who were paid tens of millions of
dollars by Medtronic, failed to report serious complications
from bioengineered bone-growth protein, including cancer,
sterility in men and bone dissolution.
"After several years of investigation, we are pleased that
the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office have
come to the decision to close their investigation of the company
related to Infuse Bone Graft," the company said in a statement.
Medtronic shares closed at $38.22 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.