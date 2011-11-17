* To sell to Bain for $487 mln in cash

* Brian Webster will be president and CEO (Adds detail, updates stock)

Nov 17 Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) plans to sell its external defibrillator business, Physio-Control, to Bain Capital for $487 million in cash.

Medtronic, a manufacturer of implantable defibrillators and pacemakers, heart stents and other devices, said on Thursday that Brian Webster, president of the Physio-Control unit, will become chief executive officer of the business, based in Redmond, Washington.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2012.

Medtronic has talked about selling its external defibrillator business for years.

Its shares were down 43 cents to $33.83 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Debra Sherman)