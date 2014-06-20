BOSTON, June 20 Medical device maker Medtronic Inc said in a regulatory filing released on Friday that it was the victim of a cyber attack last year.

"Medtronic, along with two other large medical device manufacturers, discovered an unauthorized intrusion to our systems that was believed to originate from hackers in Asia," the company said in a 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We concluded that the intrusion did not breach any of the databases where we store patient data," it added.

Company officials could not be reached to elaborate. (Reporting by Jim Finkle)