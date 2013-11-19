BRIEF-Mannarino Systems & Software signs Investment Framework Agreement with Lockheed Martin
* Has signed an Investment Framework Agreement under Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy with Lockheed Martin
Nov 19 Medtronic Inc on Tuesday reported higher quarterly earnings that were slightly above analysts' expectations as sales rose across its medical device lines.
Medtronic, the maker of pacemakers, spinal products, insulin pumps and other medical devices, said it earned $902 million, or 89 cents a share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 25. That compared with $646 million, or 63 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $4.2 billion.
Excluding special items, earnings were 91 cents a share.
Analysts expected 90 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* On march 29, 2017 entered into a credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A., as administrative agent - SEC filing
* Exited manufacturing plant located in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, taken actions to cease production at a plant located in Reynosa, Mexico