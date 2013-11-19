Nov 19 Medtronic Inc on Tuesday reported higher quarterly earnings that were slightly above analysts' expectations as sales rose across its medical device lines.

Medtronic, the maker of pacemakers, spinal products, insulin pumps and other medical devices, said it earned $902 million, or 89 cents a share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 25. That compared with $646 million, or 63 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $4.2 billion.

Excluding special items, earnings were 91 cents a share.

Analysts expected 90 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.