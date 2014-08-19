Aug 19 Medtronic Inc on Tuesday reported
first-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst expectations on
stronger U.S. sales of its medical devices.
Excluding one-time items, Medtronic earned 93 a share in the
quarter ended July 25. Revenue rose 4 percent to $4.27 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 92 cents a share
on revenue of $4.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net earnings fell to $871 million, or 87 cents a share, from
$953 million, or 93 cents a share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)