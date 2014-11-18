Nov 18 Medtronic Inc reported a
quarterly profit that was in line with analyst expectations,
boosted by sales of new heart devices, and said its $42.9
billion acquisition of hospital products maker Covidien Plc
remains on track to close early next year.
Second-quarter revenue rose 4 percent to $4.37 billion,
propelled by newly launched products, including an implanted
diagnostic monitor for the heart called Reveal and its CoreValve
replacement heart valve that can be implanted in a less-invasive
procedure than traditional open-heart surgery.
The largest stand-alone medical device maker on Tuesday said
net earnings for the quarter ended Oct. 24 fell to $828 million,
or 83 cents a share, from $902 million, or 89 cents a share, the
year before.
Excluding costs related to the Covidien acquisition and a
charitable donation, Medtronic earned 96 a share.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 96 cents a share
on revenue of $4.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)