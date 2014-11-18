(Adds CFO, analyst comments)
By Susan Kelly
Nov 18 Medtronic Inc posted a quarterly
profit that was in line with analyst expectations, helped by
sales of new heart devices, and said its $42.9 billion purchase
of hospital products maker Covidien Plc remains on track
to close early next year.
Changes in U.S. tax rules aimed at curbing a spate of
so-called tax inversion acquisitions have caused investors to
question whether the deal would proceed after companies such as
drugmaker AbbVie Inc and Irish competitor Shire Plc
dropped plans to merge.
But Medtronic executives said they remain fully committed to
buying Dublin-based Covidien and are focused on integration
planning.
"We changed our financing, but we didn't change our plan to
go forward with the transaction. It didn't affect us as much as
the other companies," Medtronic Chief Financial Gary Ellis said
in an interview.
The largest stand-alone medical device maker on Tuesday said
its second-quarter net earnings fell to $828 million, or 83
cents a share, from $902 million, or 89 cents, the year before.
Excluding costs for the Covidien acquisition and a
charitable donation, Medtronic earned 96 cents a share, in line
with the average analyst forecast.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $4.37 billion, boosted by new
products including a miniature implantable diagnostic monitor
for the heart called Reveal and the CoreValve replacement heart
valve.
The Minneapolis-based maker of defibrillators, spinal
implants, insulin pumps and other products reiterated its
full-year profit outlook of $4.00 to $4.10 a share, excluding
items, but raised the lower end of its revenue forecast to
predict a new range of 4 percent to 5 percent growth, adjusted
for currency fluctuations.
Medtronic in recent years has struggled with slowing growth
in maturing markets for heart and spine devices. Although
acquiring Covidien is expected to reduce its overall tax burden,
it will also broaden its product offerings.
"We're in this environment with tough price competition,
tough competitors, hospital consolidation. You want to be able
to offer a complete package and win the business," said Edward
Jones analyst Jeff Windau.
New U.S. tax rules aimed at deterring tax inversion deals
mean Medtronic will need to borrow more money than it originally
planned, rather than use overseas cash, to fund the deal.
On Monday, Medtronic and Covidien said their shareholders
will vote Jan. 6 on the buyout.
