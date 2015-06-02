June 2 Medical device maker Medtronic Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly net income, helped by sales of its heart devices.

On a reported basis, the company's net loss was $1 million in the fourth quarter ended April 25.

The company's adjusted net profit rose to $1.68 billion, or $1.16 per share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $7.30 billion, after adjusting for a $483 million hit from a strong dollar.

Analysts had expected net income of $1.11 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion.

The quarterly results are the first to include revenue generated by Covidien Plc, which Medtronic acquired in January for $49.9 billion.

The company announced preliminary results in May.

