Dec 3 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a 62 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in all divisions.

The Dublin-based company's net profit fell to $520 million, or 36 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 30 from $828 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier, mainly due to higher restructuring charges.

The company, known for its pacemakers, said its revenue rose to $7.06 billion from $4.37 billion.

Revenue in the latest quarter included sales from surgical products maker Covidien Plc, which Medtronic bought in January for nearly $50 billion. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)