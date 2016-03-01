March 1 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a nearly 61 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales across most of its units.

The Dublin-based company's net income rose to $1.10 billion, or 77 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 29, from $977 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1QIyaPP)

Revenue rose to $6.93 billion from $4.32 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)