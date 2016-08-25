Aug 25 Medtronic Plc, the world's
largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 1.5 percent
dip in quarterly revenue, as sales for its heart, vascular and
minimally invasive products fell.
The company's net earnings rose to $929 million, or 66 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended July 29, from $820
million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2bRpWKA)
Excluding items, the Dublin-based company earned $1.03 per
share.
Revenue fell marginally to $7.17 billion from $7.27 billion.
Medtronic had an extra week of sales in last year's first-
quarter.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)