May 31 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strength in its heart and vascular products.

The Dublin-based company earned $1.10 billion, or 78 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 29, compared with a loss of $1 million, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Medtronic earned $1.27 per share

Sales rose to $7.57 billion from $7.30 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)