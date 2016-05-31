(Adds details from CEO interview, analyst comment, share activity)

By Amrutha Penumudi and Susan Kelly

May 31 Medtronic Plc reported a quarterly net profit that exceeded analysts' estimates on higher sales of its implantable heart devices but provided a cautious full-year forecast that weighed on its shares.

The world's largest standalone medical device maker, which has struggled with the effects of the rising dollar on its overseas sales, said it expected full-year 2017 adjusted earnings of $4.60 to $4.70 per share.

Analysts on average were forecasting $4.70 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Company executives said the outlook takes into account the impact of the strong dollar, which can pinch profit margins on goods sold overseas. Shares fell almost 2 percent in morning trade as investors worried about the possibility of softer-than-expected operating margins going forward.

"Continued lack of sustainable positive operating leverage in line with expectations could be a focus of investors," Leerink analyst Danielle Antalffy said in a note to clients.

Fourth-quarter sales in the cardiac and vascular unit, including pacemakers, catheters and coronary stents, rose 5.4 percent to $2.74 billion, accounting for 36 percent of the company's total sales.

Overall U.S. healthcare demand picked up in the quarter, with the volume of surgeries performed rising 3 percent from a year ago, compared with growth of about 1 percent to 2 percent earlier in the year, Medtronic executives said on a conference call.

Expanded insurance coverage for more Americans under the Affordable Care Act supported an uptick in demand, as did greater use of minimally invasive procedures such as heart valve replacement in which the device is implanted with a catheter rather than through open heart surgery, Medtronic Chief Executive Omar Ishrak said.

"Because minimally invasive procedures are easier, safer and less traumatic for patients, it will get more people off the fence about having surgery," Ishrak said in an interview.

Medtronic earned $1.10 billion, or 78 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 29, compared with a loss of $1 million, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Medtronic earned $1.27 per share, beating the average analysts' estimate of $1.26 per share.

Sales rose to $7.57 billion from $7.30 billion. The company said the strong dollar reduced fourth quarter revenue by $179 million.

Shares of Medtronic were down about 1.8 percent at $80.19 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregorio)