By Debra Sherman
Oct 25 Medical device maker Medtronic Inc
edited health journal articles and paid doctors millions
of dollars for company-sponsored studies of its Infuse
bone-grafting product used in spinal surgery, according to a
U.S. Senate report published on Thursday.
There were questionable ties between Medtronic and physician
consultants who tested and reviewed the company's product, the
U.S. Senate Finance Committee said in the report, which
concludes a 16-month investigation covering 5,000 documents
relating to 13 studies of Infuse.
Medtronic paid about $210 million in royalties and
consulting fees to the authors of company-sponsored studies
between November 1996 and December 2010, the report said.
Those sponsored studies failed to mention complications from
the product, including male sterility, an increased risk of
cancer, infections, bone dissolution and worsened back and leg
pain.
"The company's significant role in authoring or
substantively editing these articles was not disclosed in the
published articles. Medical journals should ensure industry role
contributions be fully disclosed," the committee's report said.
Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican and senior member of the
committee, said in a statement: "The findings also should prompt
medical journals to take a very proactive approach to accounting
for the content of the articles, along with the authorship of
the articles and studies they feature."
The Senate committee, which has sole jurisdiction over U.S.
government health programs Medicare and Medicaid, accused the
company of wrongly promoting Infuse, a genetically engineered
protein used in spinal surgery, as a better technique than bone
grafts from the pelvis.
In response, Medtronic said in a statement on its website it
"vigorously disagreed" with the allegations of influencing or
authoring the publications or under-reporting adverse events.
"In addition, the report's characterization of payments
received by physicians is also misleading and unfair," Medtronic
said.
The inquiry by the Senate Committee began in June last year,
investigating whether surgeons paid by Medtronic did not report
complications associated with Infuse.
The Spine Journal reported at that time that 13
Medtronic-sponsored studies related to Infuse had reported no
adverse events.
"While the report confirms what was reported in the June
2011 issue of The Spine Journal, the committee's access to
Medtronic's internal documents presents a more detailed and
disturbing picture of what can go wrong when ethics and patient
safety are compromised for profit," the North American Spine
Society said in a statement.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Infuse in
2002 to stimulate spinal bone growth in patients with a
degenerative disease affecting the lower spine.
However, the product is used mostly off-label, often for
repairs to the cervical, or neck, spinal area.
According to Medtronic, Infuse has been used to treat more
than 500,000 patients and generated sales of about $800 million
in fiscal 2011.
Robin Young, whose firm RRY Publications publishes
Orthopedics This Week, said he believes Medtronic, which makes a
host of other non-orthopedic medical devices, has improved its
practices substantially in recent years.
"Medtronic went through strict compliance changes. It was a
top-to-bottom commitment to compliance, with wholesale changes.
It's a multi-year process and a change of culture, and it's much
different than it was even seven years ago," Young said.
