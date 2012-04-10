* St Jude seeks retraction, shares fall 5 pct
* Comes after sales of other leads halted
* Rival Medtronic backs research on its product
By Susan Kelly
CHICAGO, April 9 Shares in St Jude Medical Inc
tumbled 5 percent on Monday after it called on a medical
journal to retract an article that said its Riata and Riata ST
defibrillator leads were prone to failures that have led to
patient deaths.
Although the article was published March 26, St Jude's call
for a retraction on Friday drew attention to it only days after
the company said it was halting sales of two other types of
leads due to worn insulation.
In medical journal HeartRhythm, Dr. Robert Hauser of the
Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation examined deaths reported
in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration database, analysing data
on the Riata and Riata ST defibrillator leads, which were
discontinued in December 2010 because of insulation problems.
"These failures appeared to be caused by insulation defects
that resulted in short-circuiting between high-voltage
components," Hauser wrote.
Hauser's team also looked at deaths associated with
Medtronic Inc's Quattro Secure leads, and found fewer
deaths linked to that product. Medtronic said on Monday it
agreed with the research about its product.
But St Jude said Hauser's analysis undercounted reports of
deaths involving Medtronic's Quattro leads and was therefore
invalid.
"We are seeking retraction and removal of the article from
Heart Rhythm and will be making our research available to the
Heart Rhythm Society for independent verification," St Jude
spokeswoman Amy Jo Meyer said in an email.
"Our intent in correcting the manuscript and in calling for
a retraction is simply that our research indicates that the data
in the published manuscript is in error."
On the New York Stock Exchange, shares in St Jude fell
$2.06, or 5.0 percent, to close at $38.91 and have lost 11
percent since March 26. Medtronic ended down 45 cents, or 1.2
percent, at $37.75.
St Jude, in a press release Friday, said its own analysis of
the FDA database could not reproduce the numbers reported in the
HeartRhythm article. The company also criticized the use of the
database to evaluate rates of adverse events and to compare
devices.
A spokeswoman for the Heart Rhythm Society, publisher of the
HeartRhythm journal, could not be reached for comment on St
Jude's request for a retraction.
St Jude informed doctors last November that the leads have a
higher rate of insulation failures than initially reported. The
company advised against removing or replacing the leads.
The company said it had reports that two patients had died
and one had suffered a serious injury during procedures to
remove the leads.
FDA subsequently classified St Jude's advisory as a recall.
Last week, St Jude halted sales of two more brands of lead
wires used in its cardiac resynchronization therapy devices due
to worn insulation. Those products, the QuickSite and QuickFlex
leads, connect to the heart a device that uses a specialized
pacemaker to re-coordinate the action of the right and left
ventricles in patients with congestive heart failure.