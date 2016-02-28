NEW YORK Feb 28 Medical equipment maker
Medtronic Plc is a solid pick in its sector and will
likely deliver a smoother ride to earnings growth than
competitors, weekly investment newspaper Barron's reported in
its Feb. 29 edition.
Medtronic is growing faster than Johnson & Johnson
and has a broader product portfolio and more revenue than Boston
Scientific Corp, Barron's reported.
It also has other possible earnings growth built into its
$50 billion acquisition of Covidien, which closed last year.
That could enable it to cut costs, consolidate manufacturing and
push suppliers for price breaks, the newspaper said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)